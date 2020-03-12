LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The United Soccer League has announced that it will suspend the 2020 season for a minimum of 30 days due to coronavirus concerns.
The move to suspend the season will impact the Las Vegas Lights, as they play in the United Soccer League.
The Lights' season was expected to begin on Saturday with a game against the Sacramento Republic.
USL Championship Temporarily Suspends Play pic.twitter.com/lUwfXvnIbl— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) March 12, 2020
