LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas launched a digital ad targeting remote tech workers. The ad promotes over 300 sunny days, professional sports and affordable housing.
The Economic and Urban Development department of the city of Las Vegas said the campaign specifically targets tech workers in San Francisco and Seattle. They hope they can bring it to Los Angeles next.
Ryan Smith, the city's Business Development Manager, said they timed this ad with the changes companies are making to transition their workers into full-time remote working.
“If we’re able to be successful to have those tech workers relocate to Las Vegas, then when we go pitch big companies on all the benefits that Las Vegas has to actually house your company, they’re going to find success in tap into that workforce,” Smith said.
Smith said by adding this workforce, it can diversify and stabilize the local economy during hard times.
“These are people that are currently employed, that have high paying jobs, that would potentially be coming into our community and shopping at local businesses and really diversifies the city’s income . Really I think it diversifies the city’s income. From a residential perspective that you know can help keep some of these businesses afloat during recessions or pandemics or things like that that will happen in the future at some point,” Smith said.
Marisa Thomason is a realtor who splits her time between Livermore in the Bay Area and Las Vegas. She helped move a couple that worked in tech to Anthem.
She said traffic was a big deciding factor.
“They travel quite a bit, and having the airport was so convenient and easy for them to access versus being in the Bay Area where every trip is at least an hour each way,” Thomason said.
Her husband, James Thomason, has been building startup tech companies in Silicon Valley for the last 20 years.
“After I built the last one I just decided I was not going to build my next startup in Silicon Valley because of the ridiculous cost structures and lack of lifestyle for myself and my employees,” James Thomason said.
The city is currently taking in feedback to tech workers that have already made the move. They’re asking how the city can position itself to attract this workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.