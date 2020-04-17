LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Friday announced that in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Las Vegas Justice Court is temporarily suspending enforcement of traffic warrants.
According to a news release, Las Vegas Justice Court is suspending enforcement of about 270,000 traffic cases in warrant status until 60 days after the governor's stay-at-home directive is lifted.
According to the release, anyone who has a traffic warrant issued for them from Las vegas Justice Court is not at risk of being arrested at this time. However, the release notes, 60 days after the governor's stay-at-home directive is lifted, those with outstanding traffic warrants from the court will again be held accountable for any outstanding warrants.
As a result, the court is urging those with traffic warrants to pay the fine and resolve them as soon as possible. Payments may be made online, over the phone or my mail.
- To make payments online, go to the court’s website at https://lvjcpa.clarkcountynv.gov/Anonymous/default.aspx.
- For automated phone payments, call (702) 671-3444 or 1-877-455-1289.
- To pay by mail, send payments to:
Las Vegas Justice Court
Traffic Division
200 Lewis Avenue, 1st Floor
P.O. Box 552511
Las Vegas, NV 89155
