LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Monday Clark County District Court Judge Kerry Earley denied a lawsuit filed by several bars and taverns in response to Governor Steve Sisolak's bar closure directive.
Several bars and taverns filed a lawsuit against the State of Nevada and Governor Sisolak arguing that the directive violates the bar owner's rights.
The wawsuit alleged that ordering a second shutdown of bars and taverns was done without considering recent reports from OSHA, the Clark County Business License Department and Gaming Control Board.
Bars and taverns that strictly serve alcohol are required to stay closed unless they shift to curbside pickup model.
Bar establishments that serve food are allowed to operate while still following the recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines.
So, judge says defendants were required to prove to her what is self- evident to pretty much any carbon-based life form..
I guess that's the kind of spinelessness we look for when it comes to staffing judges in our former system of checks and balances.
