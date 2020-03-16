LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While MGM Resorts and other Las Vegas properties announced they would temporarily suspend operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, others said Monday they would remain open.
PROPERTIES CLOSED OR CLOSING
MGM Resorts announced March 15 its Las Vegas properties would temporarily close to help halt the spread of COVID-19. Operations would be suspended Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. This includes Bellagio, CityCenter, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, New York-New York, Park MGM and T-Mobile Arena.
Wynn Resorts, owner of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on the Las Vegas Strip, announced Sunday the properties would close by Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced Monday the property would close Wednesday at 6 p.m. through March 31, citing the virus.
Cosmopolitan said it will offer full pay and benefits to full-time and eligible employees through March 31.
PROPERTIES REMAINING OPENING
Caesars Entertainment said its properties would remain open, but buffets company-wide would close through April 9. This includes Bally's Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, Harrah's Las Vegas, The Cromwell, Flamingo Las Vegas, The Linq, Paris Las Vegas, and Planet Hollywood Las Vegas.
They sent the following statement on March 16:
Due to the impacted business levels, Caesars Entertainment will be temporarily closing several outlets through at least April 9, 2020, as well as adjusting hours of operations. Casino floors are still active and select restaurants, bars, pools and shopping remain open. For a full list, visit caesars.com/updates. For those open outlets, we are following the recommendations from public health officials by limiting capacity and providing social distancing of guests in restaurants, bars and gaming floors.
- Caesars Entertainment will suspend operation of buffets company-wide.
- Caesars Palace will temporarily close the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet. This closure time period will allow for a planned multi-week renovation to the buffet. We look forward to guests experiencing all that’s new once it is complete.
- Caesars Entertainment Vegas attractions including the High Roller observation wheel & Eiffel Tower Experience will remain open with adjusted hours of operation.
- Caesars Entertainment spokesperson
SAHARA Las Vegas said on Monday it would be "closing or reducing hours for many outlets and resort amenities" resulting in layoffs, however the property remained open Monday.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on immediate visitation to the city, SAHARA Las Vegas has been forced to make drastic cuts to its operations. Immediate changes include closing or reducing hours for many outlets and resort amenities resulting in a temporary reduction of workforce. These decisions were not made lightly as they impact many team members. SAHARA Las Vegas will absorb costs to maintain health benefits for all individuals affected by these changes during this difficult time. Additionally, leadership is working with federal, state and local agencies to connect those impacted with additional resources. SAHARA Las Vegas will continue to evaluate the business and make operational adjustments as necessary, with the hope of returning team members to work once these challenges have passed.
- Publicity Lab for SAHARA Las Vegas
Rampart Casino said as of Monday, the property is to remain open:
At this time, Rampart Casino is in operation with increased sanitation efforts around the resort. Restaurant hours have been adjusted and will continue to be fluid based on demand, and the spa has temporarily closed.
- Vice President & General Manager, Michelle Bacigalupi
Golden Entertainment, owner of several Laughlin resorts, both Arizona Charlie's and The Strat, sent a letter Monday to all staff members explaining what they were planning to do in response to the epidemic developments:
You may have seen recent internal communication regarding the extra precautions we are taking including placement of hand sanitizers in public areas, increased frequency of cleaning areas of high contact including slot devices, table games, menus, counters and door handles as well as team member wellness checks prior to entering the workspace.
We have also begun utilizing social distancing by cutting our capacity in half in our hotels, casino restaurants, casino gaming oors, entertainment venues, keno and bingo rooms and in our taverns.
For our older team members and those with underlying health conditions, we ask that you take extra precautions including staying home should you feel that is in your best interest. Should you have any concerns in this regard, please reach out to your immediate supervisor.
Sands Corp., operators of Venetian and Palazzo, said Sunday its properties would remain open. On Twitter Monday, the property announced effective Monday, its poker room will temporarily suspend play:
The health, safety and livelihood of our team members and their families is our most important consideration right now.
Our property remains open and we will continue taking the recommended precautions necessary to keep our team members and guests safe. We will also be working with our team members impacted by the school closings in our community.
The company is not considering layoffs or any changes to any of our existing health care benefit plans. Our team members are our most valuable asset and we have every intention of getting through this challenging situation together.
The Downtown Grand via email said the property is open along with its three food and beverage outlets: Freedom Beat, Citrus Grand Pool Deck and Triple George Grill.
Adam Wiesberg, spokesman for the El Cortez Hotel & Casino on Fremont East, said they remain open for business as of March 16:
We are obviously monitoring the situation very closely and as always we will keep our employee and customer health as our number one priority. We currently remain open for business and we have made some changes to schedules and hours of some of our departments. We have also shut down about half of our slot machines to create more social distance between players and we have staff constantly cleaning all public surfaces.
The Plaza hotel-casino at Fremont and Main Streets on Monday said they were taking extra precautions to remain open:
Like other hotels in Las Vegas and around the world, the Plaza Hotel & Casino remains open and continues to follow the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to address COVID-19 (coronavirus). It is taking every reasonable precaution to create a safe environment for our employees and guests, including enhancing cleaning and disinfecting protocols, moving slot machines to allow for social distancing, adding numerous hand sanitizer stations for employee and guest use, and cancelling large public events that were planned on-property. The Plaza will continue to monitor the situation and adjust operations as appropriate.
- Plaza spokesperson
AWAITING RESPONSE
FOX5 reached out to all hotel-casino properties in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday.
No comment was provided by the following companies and properties:
- Boyd Gaming
- California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, Main Street Station, Aliante Casino and Hotel, Eldorado Casino, Gold Coast, Jokers Wild Casino, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Suncoast Hotel and Casino
- Station Casinos
- Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Palms, Red Rock Resort, Santa Fe Station, Sunset Station, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho, as well as Wildfire casinos and the Wild Wild West
- Binion's and Four Queens
- Eastside Cannery
- The D and Golden Gate
- Golden Nugget
- OYO
- M Resort
- Rampart Casino
- Silver Sevens
- Silverton
- South Point
- Treasure Island
- Tropicana Las Vegas
- Tuscany Suites & Casino
- Westgate
This story will be updated as it develops. Check back for updates.
