LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas says it is looking to fill 150 part-time positions in its Parks and Recreation department.
The hiring event is happening Saturday, December 4.
Open positions include:
- Front desk/cashier
- Instructors in various programs including gymnastics, early learning and more
- Lifeguard
- Pool manager
To register for an appointment, go to lasvegasnevada.gov/jobs
