LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to climb in Clark County, creating a strain inside Las Vegas medical centers.
Dr. Domenic Martinello, Chief Medical Officer at Southern Hills Hospital provided a glimpse as to what it’s like inside his hospital.
“The hospitals are approaching capacity, I mean they are all strained,” Dr. Martinello said.
Dr. Martinello is pleading with the public to take the surge seriously especially the unvaccinated. Unlike at the beginning of the pandemic when the majority of COVID-19 patients in the hospital were 60, 70, and 80-year-old’s, many patients are much younger.
“Now what we are seeing are a vast majority of our patients are in their 20s, 30s and 40s,” Dr. Martinello said.
Dr. Martinello said that eight out 10 people who come into the hospital for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and of those who are admitted, vaccination is an even bigger factor.
“95% or better are unvaccinated,” Dr. Martinello said. Dr. Martinello added breakthrough cases of vaccinated people do happen, but most have pre-existing health conditions like diabetes or cancer.
“Those people are ending up in the hospital certainly despite vaccinations, but they are still doing generally well compared to even the healthy unvaccinated,” Dr. Martinello said.
Dr. Martinello is frustrated seeing 20 and 30-year-olds on ventilators knowing a vaccine could have helped their bodies put up a stronger fight or even kept them from getting sick completely.
“At this time death from Coronavirus is essentially a choice. It is completely preventable,” Dr. Martinello said.
