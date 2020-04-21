LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Doctors believe people who have recovered from COVID-19 can help those still battling the virus by donating their antibodies. Hospitals across the valley are racing to start the plasma treatments.
“Some of our patients have been in the ICU for days and we would love to have something that helps them get out of there faster,” Dr. Angie Honsberg said.
Dr. Honsberg is the division chief of the pulmonary critical care division at UNLV’s School of Medicine. She is also the medical director of the medical ICU at University Medical Center.
“If somebody gets infected with the virus, and gets better from the virus, they develop neutralized antibodies,” Dr. Marc J. Kahn said. “Antibodies are proteins that can help fight infection.”
If those people donate their plasma, UMC can give the antibodies to its critical patients.
“The sick patient hasn’t yet made and may never make these neutralizing antibodies,” Dr. Kahn said. “The patient who got better has made these neutralizing antibodies and their blood becomes very valuable as a treatment tool.”
One donation can help up to five people. “Right now, there doesn’t seem to be any medication that is a game changer,” Dr. Honsberg said. “I don’t think right now there is enough data to know if this is that game changer. But from what we see, it’s a safe treatment. Hopefully it will have something to offer more than what we have now.”
Donors must prove they tested positive for coronavirus and have also been cleared of the virus for 28 days.
“We are starting to get into that time frame when hopefully we will have people who meet the criteria for donation,” Dr. Honsberg said.
UMC is teaming up with Vitalant and UNLV’s School of Medicine. It’s new dean, Dr. Kahn, is a hematologist. “Many states such as Massachusetts and New York have active convalescent plasma programs.”
Dr. Kahn hopes to see this treatment help some of Nevada’s most vulnerable patients.”
“We do have patients that are extremely, extremely ill,” Dr. Honsberg said. “Our hope is that the antibodies will fight the virus in people whose own immune systems are not able to effectively control the virus.”
Donations made to Vitalant will stay in Southern Nevada and will help valley patients. Vitalant said it is set up and ready to collect plasma at three locations in the valley. To see qualifications and locations, click here.
Dr. Honsberg said while the first priority is patients, antibodies may also be given to front line health care workers, who are most at risk of exposure.
As part of a national study, Dignity Health’s St. Rose Dominican Siena campus treated its first patient with plasma. A spokesperson said the treatment had “very good results.”
Southern Hills Hospital is teaming up with the Red Cross to collect plasma donations. It did its first transfusion, Tuesday afternoon.
To donate plasma through the Red Cross and for more information, click here.
