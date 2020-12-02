LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Valley hospitals and medical centers are preparing to house shipments of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
A few weeks ago, UNLV School of Medicine received a donation for a specialized freezer that could store and distribute Pfizer’s vaccine.
Dr. Michael Gardner, CEO of UNLV School of Medicine said on Wednesday they spoke with the state and Southern Nevada Health District on how it will be distributed.
“When you take it out, you have about seven days you can put it in an ice chest but not nearly as cold. And when you completely thaw it out, you have 24 hours to actually give the vaccine to the people who need them. So we are coordinating with them because logistically it is challenging and the last thing we want to do is waste any vaccine,” Dr. Gardner said.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine candidates are using a new approach to unlock the body’s immune defenses, so we asked about side effects: Dr. Gardner reiterated there’s no such thing as "zero risk," but from what physicians are seeing from these vaccines, it is very low.
“Much lower than when the polio vaccine came out or other vaccines came out many many years ago. I will tell you that as soon as it’s available I’ll be happy to stand in line and get the vaccine myself,” Dr. Gardner said.
Dr. Gardner said this virus has affected his life outside of the medical world. He knows of five people that have passed away from the virus.
“It’s very personal as well, it’s not just I’m a physician but I’m from El Paso and I look at what’s happening in my hometown and it’s devastating. I do think there's light at the end of the tunnel, through the vaccines. But the vaccines only work if people get vaccinated,” Dr. Gardner said.
