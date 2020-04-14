LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday celebrated the release of Bessy Angue, who contracted COVID-19 while caring for a patient as a nurse at MountainView Hospital.
Angue was admitted to the Southern Hills intensive care unit in mid-March when she was exhibiting symptoms, according to a press release from the hospital. Her critical care doctor, Dr. Christopher Voscopoulos, said she did not respond to any treatments at first.
A nurse at our sister hospital got COVID while caring for a patient. She was hospitalized and nearly died. Today we’re sending her home💙 Congratulations Bessy- you’re family! #TeamSouthernHills pic.twitter.com/76aLpbtU3i— Southern Hills Hosp. (@SHHospitalLV) April 14, 2020
“Initiall, when Bessy was admitted to our ICU, I was worried about how our nursing staff would respond," Voscopoulos said. "I was worried that by taking care of Bessy, they would see their own mortality staring them in the eyes."
Angue underwent a treatment called “proning,” which takes the patient from lying on their back to lying on their stomach in order to lift the weight of the heart off the lungs. Voscopoulos says COVID-19 attacks the lungs and that proning helps to open them.
VICTORY! A beautiful shot of our ICU team who cared for Bessy including Dr. Voscopoulos along with our ACNO and CEO. *ICYMI* Bessy is a nurse from @MountainViewLV who contracted COVID while caring for patients. She was treated at our hospital. Today we sent her home💙 pic.twitter.com/WtFfWug5o3— Southern Hills Hosp. (@SHHospitalLV) April 15, 2020
When she was released, her doctor asked her to rest and warned her that her lungs were still recovering. Angue said the nurses encouraged her to keep going when she felt weak, and added that she looks forward to going to Disneyland after she recovers.
Nurses and staff from Southern Hills and MountainView congratulated Angue and celebrated when she was released.
