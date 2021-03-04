LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There are thousands of Las Vegas area hospitality workers, exposed to the public daily, who have been anxious to get the vaccine.
Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force said hospitality workers in Southern Nevada could be up for vaccination in the next two weeks. Other hospitality workers in some counties could get it sooner.
According to Southern Nevada Health District, there won't be separate sites or pop-up pods for hospitality works. Instead, they will be directed to the mega sites like Cashman Center or Las Vegas Convention Center.
The Culinary Union said it will advise workers how to proceed when the time for vaccination comes. From hospitality workers to tourists getting the vaccine, it's all considered critical to Las Vegas' economy.
“I think we're creeping up close to that in the next couple of months," MGM President of Entertainment and Sports George Kliavkoff said. "We're seeing a palpable change in the enthusiasm in Las Vegas over the last three or four weeks. That's tied for us to a reduction in the COVID cases and the increase in vaccine distribution.”
Culinary Unions Local 226 released a statement on the vaccination process:
Communities of color, who have highest incidents of COVID-19 infection rates and deaths due to the virus, need equitable access to the vaccine. That includes the 60,000 frontline unionized hospitality workers who work in casinos and throughout the resort industry in Nevada.
As for the latest in the state's rollout, more than 469,000 have been administered so far, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The state's shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrived Wednesday, with SNHD expecting 16,000 doses. If you get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it will be noted as "Jannsen" on your vaccination card.
This is complete garbage. What happened to giving it out by age?
