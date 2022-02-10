LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The on-and-off months-long mask mandate in Nevada has been dropped. Las Vegas hospitality leaders said the news will likely help business skyrocket over the next year.
Strat Hotel, Casino, and Skypod vice president and general manager Stephen Thayer said employees and customers will have the choice to mask up or not.
"Any employee that wants to wear a mask, we encourage them to wear a mask. If they like to have the plexiglass up in front of them, we’re still going to have that ability for them to do, and guests the same way," he said.
He said he's anticipating more guests to flood the Strat and Las Vegas Strip, especially for conventions and shows.
"That’s a huge part of our day-to-day business here in Las Vegas and we think lifting the mask mandates going to help people feel more comfortable in traveling, more comfortable in groups," he said.
Drai's is focused on bringing back a different group, international travelers.
"The consumer of the United States that have been coming to Vegas, they've already been coming," said Dustin Drai, vice president of marketing and entertainment with Drai's Management Group. "We’ll see a large uptick of European travelers, South American travelers, Asian travelers, I think that’s going to be really exciting from the city of Vegas."
If a mandate is reinstated by Governor Steve Sisolak, Drai said they'll be prepared to pivot again.
"We just have to stay flexible to whatever the mandates are," Drai said. "So, if he feels putting the mask mandate back means it’s going to be safer for everybody, then we’re going to follow those rules."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.