LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The surge of COVID-19 cases is having an impact on local hospitals, and Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas is seeing more children treated for COVID-19.
"We're seeing significantly higher volume. We are starting to see now, sicker children in the emergency department with COVID-19," Dr. Todd Zimmerman, Medical Director of Sunrise Children’s Hospital Emergency Room said.
Over the summer months pediatric patient volume has grown.
"From May until now, I think we have seen maybe about a 70% to 80% increase in our admitted volume. We're not knowing exactly what we should expect, especially with a Delta variant," Dr. Zimmerman said.
The more infectious Delta variant makes patients sicker more quickly, due to significantly higher viral loads in patients.
Other than a rare instance of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, a severe illness in 2020, Dr. Zimmerman reports more symptoms than the common cold.
"It is safe to say that we are seeing an uptick in the number of patients in the ER, and that subsequent subsequently tells us that these patients are getting sicker from the Delta variant," Dr. Zimmerman said.
Hospital staff are preparing for more cases as children return to school.
"We are expecting that we will see sicker patients coming in. We've had many meetings with our with our pediatric ER, our respiratory team, the nurses, so we're all very well prepared for what may come," Dr. Zimmerman said.
Dr. Zimmerman recommends children who are eligible to get a vaccine do so; the children who are vaccinated have much milder symptoms.
Other children can protect themselves by masking up indoors, hand-washing and playing outdoors with other children.
