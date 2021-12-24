LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A UNLV hospitality expert says Las Vegas travel for the Christmas holiday and New Year's Eve is still strong, despite threats from the omicron variant that could put a damper on travel plans.
According to professor Amanda Belarmino, Thanksgiving travel to Las Vegas was busier than pre-pandemic years, and the rest of the year is promising.
"For the season we are seeing more interest than we normally do which is exciting," Belarmino said. "The room rates are as aggressive as we would expect them to be for New Year."
Belarmino said travelers pushing forth are driven by several factors, such as mass vaccinations and now the booster shot putting minds at ease.
While some cities and states lifted mask mandates, Nevada's precautions may now bolster consumer confidence amid rising cases.
"Casino and hotels have put in a lot of care. They haven't lifted restrictions that some other places have done, which keeps peoples' minds at rest," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.