LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District says it's prepared to meet the surge in demand for testing amid rising cases and holiday travel as the omicron variant has also led to a spike in cases.
According to the district, 34,000 people sought a COVID-19 test at various public and private sites last week. More than 8,000 people sought tests through SNHD.
Test positivity has risen to 19.9% as of Monday night as cases have spiked to roughly 1,000 each day.
"We suspect that's largely being fueled by an increase in the omicron variant circulating here throughout Nevada," said Dr. Cort Lohff with the district.
Lohff said that while a winter surge has not descended on Southern Nevada just yet, the health district is prepared with ramped-up capacity that started during the summer surge: more equipment, more staff and longer hours for the labs to operate to run tests.
According to SNHD, the district can now handle 30,000 tests a week. The lab can also handle 2,000 tests a day with a 48-hour turnaround time.
"We don't expect there to be any delays in people being able to get their results," he said.
Lines, however, are inevitable and people are advised to pack their patience. SNHD advises residents to pre-register online, as you may have a longer wait time with a walk-in appointment.
(1) comment
Propaganda. The only way they can keep control of the gullible masses. This country use to have a backbone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.