LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Asylum and Hotel Fear haunted houses are coming back to Meadows Mall this Halloween season, starting Sept. 30.
According to a news release, the haunts are located on three acres of land in the Meadows Mall (Parking lot by JC Penney, 4300 Meadows Lane, between Valley View and Decatur just off the 95) allowing for plenty of social distancing.
Organizers say that Asylum and Hotel Fear were Las Vegas’ only walk-through haunted houses that opened in 2020, with a state approved COVID Protocol Plan.
Opening weekend starts at $20 per person. Partial proceeds will also benefit the Paradise Ranch Foundation, a local charity that offers Horse Assisted Therapy.
Online tickets are expected to be available soon. For more information visit: LVHaunts.com
