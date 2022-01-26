LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearly 40 million passengers traveled through Las Vegas' Harry Reid airport in 2021.
Harry Reid International Airport served 39,710,493 passengers in 2021, according to numbers released on Wednesday by the airport.
According to the airport, the total represented an increase of more than 17 million travelers from 2020's total.
“This past year reinforced that the demand for Las Vegas remains strong, and we are so grateful for all those who made us their destination of choice,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation. “From stadium concerts to high-stakes sporting events, 2021 was a dress rehearsal for what LAS and the community can expect as Las Vegas solidifies its position as the premier entertainment destination. Southern Nevada is always changing, and while the airport may have a new name, our long-standing dedication to world-class customer service remains the same.”
The airport noted in its release that "robust international travel remains the largest outstanding component of the airport’s recovery."
