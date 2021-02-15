LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on February 10 announced an easing of Nevada's COVID-19 restrictions, which included capacity limit increases for several types of businesses.
Gyms are now allowed to have 35% capacity, up from the 25%. The owner of BOARD30LV, a small, boutique gym in the valley, said the new rules mean more money for the business and more people can get back to their normal routines.
"Now, with the restrictions being lifted a little bit, we can get back to having a little bit more fuller classes," Rochelle Jaen said. "Its just going to help get our members back in and everyone back on their regular exercise routine."
Gyms and fitness studios can also reopen locker rooms now.
The capacity increases and reopenings are just the first phase of Sisolak's recovery plan. More restrictions are scheduled to be rolled back in March and May.
