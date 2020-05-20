LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The owners of a northwest valley CrossFit gym filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Metro Police (and specific officers), the State of Nevada, and Governor Steve Sisolak.
Attorney Craig Mueller file the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of the Cole family which alleges their gym “is adversely affected by Governor Sisolak’s actions, and their fundamental right to associate with customers, business associates, co-workers, friends and family and utilize their privately owned property have been unjustifiably infringed by Governor Sisolak’s emergency directives and orders.”
The saga started about a week earlier when Metro Police showed up to a staff meeting at the northwest valley gym as they discussed reopening against the governor’s directive.
“Two officers walked in and began to threaten us with our business license and jail time,” Owner, Chad Cole, told FOX5 over the weekend.
A video taken from inside shows four Metro personnel including Police Lieutenant, Nathan Chio, who talked to FOX5 on Tuesday.
“I was on their video that they posted,” Chio said. “I don’t know why they said we were threatening. We were basically there to inform them what would happen if they were to decide to open.”
Now, he’s listed in CrossFit Apollo’s lawsuit alongside the other three Metro personnel who came into the gym.
“Our lawsuit is not meant to be an attack on police officers,” Cole said.” It’s meant to be a caution that they prioritize their oath, not their superiors.”
The Police Department as a whole, Governor Sisolak and the State of Nevada are also listed as defendants.
“We filed an injunction relief the tour gym and others in the same category will open immediately,” Cole said.
He added that they’re still fully prepared to move forward with reopening against the directive, but they’d rather do it lawfully if the Governor allows it. Cole pointed out that large retailers recently being allowed to reopen have given him hope.
“The thing is we’re fighting a battle on both ends here – through civil disobedience, which we still fully intend to do if necessary, and then the legal side of things,” Cole said. “One can affect the other and we’re not willing to risk that.”
wise move in hiring Craig Mueller. I fired Wolfson, and hired Mueller, and won in court.
Hopefully Metro will see a reduction in force, after layoffs, caused by tax shortfalls, so they can get back to normal police duties. Once again, your sheriff needs to grow some #alls.
Please let them reopen, I will show up and once I contract the covid 19 I'll sue them for everything! I'll then build my own gym in my house!
Ret*ards have to m*ron somehow, it's the way of the under educated mor*ns that live and breathe in Las Vegas. The ultra-capitalist city of the saltiest lake bottom of the west. Nothing but racist old people and dumb citizens who barely pass 8th grade, that's being nice. The perfect pigeons to spend their money in casinos and addictions.
