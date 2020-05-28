LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Tiki announced Thursday that it will reopen its doors Friday, June 5 with adjusted service.
According to a news release, upon reopening on June 5, Golden Tiki will operate from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. The tiki bar will be open Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7. However, it will close Monday and Tuesday.
Following the closure, Golden Tiki will reopen again on Wednesday, June 10 and remain open on a daily schedule, all with the same hours of 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., until further notice.
According to the release, as a result of having a smaller capacity, Golden Tiki strongly encourages reservations: the.goldentiki.com.
"Now that our capacity is smaller, we're looking to use this opportunity to offer our fans a more exclusive-style Tiki experience," said creator and co-owner Branden Powers. "We want to safely transport everyone to a faraway island where the only thing we have to fear is a cursed totem. Oh, and headhunters."
Golden Tiki will serve the full cocktail menu plus unannounced specials and a menu of food.
