LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than nine months after being diagnosed with COVID-19, 9-year-old Harli Hecht is finally on a journey to wellness.
We first told you about Hecht in February, right before she was scheduled for brain surgery at Sunrise Children's Hospital.
Thegirl is one of 2,600 children in the U.S. diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which causes fatigue, rashes, swelling, respiratory symptoms, stomach problems and numerous other issues. Doctors are still trying to understand why MIS-C surfaces in some children, with or without pre-existing conditions.
More than 27,000 children in Southern Nevada have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Clark County. Sixty have been diagnosed with MIS-C.
"Kids may not necessarily have the symptoms of COVID, prior to developing MIS-C. So the typical presentation may be that they didn't have any symptoms at all, which is scary," said Dr. Taryn Bragg, the only full-time pediatric neurosurgeon in Nevada.
Dr. Bragg performed Hecht's brain surgery.
"I think we just really don't know for sure what the impact is on children with this condition. There may be some downstream effects that we see ... something that potentially has long-term impact not only on children, but even in the adult population as well," Dr. Bragg said.
Hecht was diagnosed with vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome, a tissue disorder, and Chiari malformation type 1, which affects the brain at the spinal canal.
Prior to COVID-19, Hecht only experienced mild headaches. The symptoms progressed into extreme pain and seizures.
"My suspicion is perhaps — the inflammatory response exacerbated the symptoms that she had," Dr. Bragg said.
Dr. Bragg performed a procedure called Chiari decompression surgery by cutting a hole at the base of her skull.
"Opening that up, then I am able to create space. So that allows fluid to flow more normally, and gives relief for some of the symptoms that she might have," Dr. Bragg said.
To the surprise of everyone, Hecht did so well, she was able to return home two days later.
"Harli's personality and spirit that was very much diminished over the last eight months, I saw that come back. The first time she was able to get out of bed at the hospital, that smile was right there that had been gone," said Brandi Hecht, Harli's mother.
She still undergoes oxygen therapy, and still is on the road to recovery. Since the surgery, she has turned a corner.
"There's definitely hope for everyone out there that is sick and trying to recover," Hecht said.
A link to a fundraiser for Harli's medical expenses can be found here: Harli's Fight and Fundraiser. Brandi Hecht has been documenting her daughter's journey here: Harli's Journey.
