LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas food distribution centers continue to see a surge in people seeking their services.
Lutheran Social Services on Boulder Highway repurposed their entire first floor to hold thousands of pounds of food that they’re giving out twice per week.
“We essentially had to fill it with all our food that couldn’t fit in the food pantry by itself to make sure that we had enough to serve individuals every distribution,” Director of Community Outreach Tristan Hightower said.
He says the initial spike in demand for their services hasn’t let up since the pandemic hit in the Spring.
“Pretty much after that initial spike our numbers have stayed very consistent,” he said. “We had about 2-250 families per distribution which is roughly five times the number of people we served before the pandemic.”
Across town, Three Square also continues to see a steady stream of people seeking their services.
“We have managed to increase somewhere between 30 and 40% in the amount of food that we have been distributing vs pre-pandemic,” Three Square COO Larry Scoot said. “So, what was a million pounds per week is now between and 1.3 - 1.4 million pounds per week right now. One of the other things that is not told in most of the stories is that these federal commodities that we’ve been receiving are such nutritious food. It’s a variety of produce, meat, dairy - so it’s a really balanced meal for a family.”
