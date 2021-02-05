Vegan food bank offering resources to those in need in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A food bank offering vegan foods is helping those in need in the Las Vegas Valley.

Dubbed LasVegan Food Bank, the group, which began offering food in December, provides vegetables, fruits, pastas, rice and beans.

The nonprofit distributes about 40 boxes of food each week.

Those interested must register on their Facebook page: facebook.com/lasveganfoodbank

