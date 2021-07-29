LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that a member of its department died from COVID-19.
According to the department, Gary Myers served with the department for nearly 27 years, working as an Administrative Support Assistant at the department's logistics center.
Sadly, @LasVegasFD has lost one of its own due to COVID. Gary Myers was an Administrative Support Assistant at the dept’s Logistics center. Gary has been with the dept for nearly 27 years. Gary had a compassion for cats & sports. Final arrangement details are pending. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5O1ue4129O— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 28, 2021
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said Myers had a compassion for cats and sports. The department said final arrangement details are pending.
