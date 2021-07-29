LVFR Gary Myers

Gary Myers. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that a member of its department died from COVID-19.

According to the department, Gary Myers served with the department for nearly 27 years, working as an Administrative Support Assistant at the department's logistics center. 

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said Myers had a compassion for cats and sports. The department said final arrangement details are pending.

