This picture shows the tablets of Ivermectin drugs in Tehatta, West Benga, India on 19 May on 2021. Some Indian state governments have plans to dose their populations with the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to protect against severe COVID-19 infections as their hospitals are overrun with patients in critical condition. But, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against the use of this medicine in treating COVID-19 patients. (Photo by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)