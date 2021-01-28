LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas farm is facing uncertainty in the form of food sources for its goats, sheep, cattle, pigs and chickens. To stay a float, the farm is diversifying product.
Las Vegas Livestock relied heavily on food scraps from local casinos and businesses, but the amount of food waste has dwindled since restrictions were put in place.
In March James Combs, owner of Las Vegas Livestock, had a lot of food on his hands as casinos prepared for lockdown. Among the normal scraps of foods, they were handed pallets of leafy green veggies like lettuce.
“Pigs don’t do good on salads they like meat and potatoes," said Combs.
Those early greens were used as fillers for the pigs to eat, and they are still getting leafy greens.
The farm is home to livestock that now thrives on greens.
“Goats, sheep, and cattle do really well on that kind of food," Combs said. “So we have diversified with a small number into those areas to use up some of that feed as well.”
Combs estimates the farm is currently running at about 30% occupancy.
The additional animals are filling up space and providing additional income for the farm.
“When we started Las Vegas Livestock we did not call it Las Vegas Pig Farm. We wanted to diversify it into other things,” said Combs.
Combs is producing products high in demand.
A pig from the farm can fetch $0.40 per pound, while a goat can run in the $3 range per pound on the market according to Combs.
Las Vegas Livestock said its optimistic that a reopened Strip will translate into more revenue for the farm.
“Anything we can get to build that bridge to the opening of the community again it's going to help us,” Combs said, “Every day in business is going to get us closer to that date.”
