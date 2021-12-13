LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas family shares how COVID-19 took the lives of both of their parents, more than a month apart.
Tony Castillo, 51, and Hilda Castillo, 50, both lost their lives this fall after COVID-19 complications and a lengthy stay in the hospital. Both parents hadn't received the vaccine. Their father was buried October 18, and their mother was buried December 3.
"COVID is not a joke. We lost both of our parents. All three of us did," said Michael Castillo, along with his older brother Tony and youngest, Freddy.
A study from the National Institutes of Health highlights the challenge for thousands of children. More than 136,000 American lost a parent or caregiver through April 2021. That number has grown to more than 1.5 million worldwide.
For the Castillo family, their youngest child, who lives at home, now must consider how to pay a mortgage during what should have been his senior year of high school.
The family has also not received the hospital bills for both parents, who each spent months in the hospital.
"He has a hard time focusing on school right now, he would love to go back," said family friend Ariel Galvan, who is helping the family with the red tape following the deaths of both parents.
The family is searching for legal help, unsure if their parents had a proper will.
Loved ones of Hilda Castillo created a GoFundMe to help the families with two funeral expenses and a looming mortgage. Click here for more information: GoFundMe
