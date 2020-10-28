LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Families are getting creative this Halloween as coronavirus cases continue to go up in the county.
"We were like, 'What are you we doing for Halloween?," 8-year-old Piper Moyle said. "Are we just not going to go trick or treating? Are we just going to stay home and do stuff?"
"We're just trying to find new and fun ways they can still celebrate the holiday and not miss out on the fun of being a kid," said mom, Tammy Moyle.
With all of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, Moyle and several families in her neighborhood chose to skip trick or treating this year.
"We weren't sure how our neighbors were going to feel. Obviously some people might be for it, some against it," Moyle said. "We just didn't want to make anyone feel uncomfortable. We decorated our yard this year. We let the kids just do it. They went crazy and had the best time."
"I'm happy with how it turned out," Piper said. "We could have done a little bit of a better job, but it still looks good."
Along with decorating their house for the first time, Moyle's kids will enjoy a safe and socially distanced scavenger hunt.
"They can go around the neighborhood and still find some candy in various places," Moyle said. "We'll have a piñata and things like that that they can do."
The plans are Piper approved.
"I usually am so excited for Christmas, I'm never really excited for Halloween," Piper said. "But this year I'm actually really, really excited."
To Moyle, celebrating Halloween this year means much more than getting dressed up and eating candy.
"Hopefully next year we go back to normal trick or treating and things are the same," Moyle said. "But I hope when they look back, they'll remember the little pockets of good that they had in all of this. "You can still find new and fun ways to keep things happening even in the season of something really difficult."
