LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man is battling severe COVID-19, and his family is desperately searching for an oxygenation machine that could give him a chance to live.
Kimberly Madden says her son-in-law, 37-year-old father of three Chris Massella, is entering his fourth week in the ICU at Southern Hills Hospital.
“They suspect he has omicron. Basically without ECMO, he doesn’t have a chance and we are just fighting for every suggestion, every connection anything we can get to possibly get him an ECMO to get him a chance of life,” Madden said.
ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) is an oxygenation machine. Madden said there's only one hospital in the valley that has ECMO machines, and currently they're all in use.
“Why is Nevada not prepared? Why is there one institution in the state and one hospital in Nevada that has ECMO machines?” Madden said.
Madden says they've put out pleas for help on social media and received a huge response. But so far out of the 12 hospitals they've talked to, there's a rule or criteria that Massella does not meet. Madden says hospitals have told them a patient can be hooked up to an ECMO only if they've been on a ventilator for 10 or less days.
Sunday marks Massella's twelfth day on a ventilator, Madden said.
“We need one hospital to say everything is healthy. He’s got healthy organs, his heart is good, his lungs are good, his kidneys are good, everything is good. We just need to bypass that 10-day rule and he has a chance to live," Madden says.
The family created this GoFundMe account.
“The doctor sat with us last night for quite a long time for about 45 minutes and just told us in two weeks his major organs will start failing and then my daughter will have to make the choice to take him off life support and say goodbye," Madden said.
The family continues searching for treatment that will give Massella the best chance at beating the virus.
(6) comments
Tragic story. According to his FB, he publicly mocked "vaxxers", now he he's dying from the disease it helped prevent. Hope he pulls through and folks learn from this. Just another tragic story to add to the pile. Vaccines aren't perfect, but they help prevent severe disease.
Vaccines were originally pushed on the public as a 'cure all', which turned out to be as far from the truth as anyone could get. As it turns out, they are nowhere near what they purport to be and in fact in a large number of instances do more harm than good. This man made his choice and it was HIS choice regardless of the outcome. We should be treating covid like all other seasonal viruses that go around, using preventatives and therapeutics, since this looks like it's going to be around for a long time.
You can't make things up and not get called out. NEVER were vaccines pushed as a "cure all". The efficacy rates were stated during phase III trials and when approved for public use.
Respiratory diseases are extremely difficult to create a near perfect vaccine. Viruses of the blood and other body parts can get 100% efficacy rates from vaccines, but only fools have said this vaccine was supposed to be a cure so maybe read from the actual trial results instead of wherever you're getting or creating your 'information'.
Sounds like he fucked around and found out. So tired of offering sympathy for idiots. Now there's a GoFundMe? How about the news puts out stories and links for GoFundMe for people who actually deserve it.
May God bless and heal him.
This is a sad story. Hospitals are now for profit only. They are exclusively owned by wall street investors. The hospitals have been directed to close of 30 percent of the rooms pre-covid because the capacity of the hospital was not being met. Now as far as the proper machines and equipment goes that to is a result of these for profit greedy little billionaires who don't see a need to have expensive equipment at their hospitals. It's an evil literally cutthroat business.
