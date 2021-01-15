LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An entire family in Las Vegas received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and explained that their physical reactions varied dramatically.
Doctors say some people may experience mild side effects, and others, none at all.
Mark Craven, Katie Craven and Ruth Sidorowicz, 91, all signed up for the Moderna clinical trial in Las Vegas and received both doses in August and September. This week, the entire family learned, they had the vaccine all along-- despite their suspicions to the contrary.
"At least we know we are safe," said Mark Craven, who experienced no side effects.
"All three of us [got the vaccine]. What are the odds of that?" Sidorowicz said, who experienced a red spot on her arm.
Her daughter, Katie Craven, a pharmacist, experienced chills and a fever.
The Food and Drug Administration describes possible side effects:
-Injection site pain
-Fatigue
-Headache
-Chills
-Fever
-Muscle, joint pain
"The number one thing we hear people complain about is the sore arms, the fatigue, possible headache and a fever," said Dr. Christina Madison, founder of the Public Pharmacist, who is helping Roseman University and Clark County with vaccinating those on the frontlines.
Dr. Madison advises people to not take any medications to prepare for or minimize possible side effects. Patients should rest, drink plenty of water, move around their sore arms, and treat a fever if you get one.
