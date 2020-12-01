LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The local chapter of the American Red Cross said blood donations are down due to the pandemic.
The Red Cross said there is concern about donations with the arrival of flu season and said blood donations typically decline during the holidays. All are also concerns for Las Vegas mother Venessa Dozier.
Her 30-year-old son Jonathan Rhodes Jr. and her 11-year old daughter Christia both have have sickle cell anemia, which requires both to have blood transfusions. He daughter Christia sometimes needs them as often as once a week.
However things are a little more difficult for Christia’s mother. She said she worries about blood not always being readily available for her son and daughter and said there were times before COVID-19 where the family waited patiently for blood for transfusions for Christia.
"First I'm anxious and then I'm feeling helpless, of course. But it always happens, before I'm about to go into a PTSD thing. I guess they find it for her," said Dozier.
While the American Red Cross said blood donations declined, officials do not call it a shortage at this time and want to keep it that way.
Spokesperson Cynthia De La Torre said maintaining blood donation supplies is considered an essential service as Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide pause continues.
"If people want to host a blood drive and they have the space available to social distance to let us know, to log on to redcrossblood.org to host a blood drive or donate blood,” said De La Torre.
It is a familiar request, but maybe as important as ever for the Dozier family.
