LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This year was supposed to be a great one for Alyssa Rose, David and their baby girl.
"We really thought that this year was going to be the year that we got everything that we wanted," said Alyssa Maier.
But then the pandemic paused the world and the Maier family's income along with it. David got out of the Marine Corps two years ago.
"I'm not a combat vet, but went through a lot of hardships in the Marine Corps like a lot do, then two years later, COVID hits and it's devastating honestly," David said.
Alyssa Rose was laid off from Starbucks.
"This was the year that we learned. Instead of getting everything that we wanted, we learned how much we have and how much we're grateful for," she said.
Grateful for federal programs, like the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to keep them afloat.
"I sent you the screenshots, so you can see that my, my stuff is perfectly legitimate and valid," she said.
But they never got the money.
"It's been rough. It's been super difficult for us just because there's so much uncertainty and there's no communication and you're on the phone from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.," she said. "Everything seems to be drugged out and they keep saying that it's a glitch, it's a glitch it's a glitch, but we still haven't gotten any payment."
They know they're not the only ones.
"We're all suffering and struggling right now and we need answers."
Spirit Airlines is about to cut flight in August and lay-offs for flight attendants and pilots are coming soon. So if you think the wait is long now for checks just wait. Las Vegas has nothing worth coming to and people are cancelling their vacations because it is a hot spot and today showed record highs in cases and death. 5 kids died form covid so get ready for the state to shut down very soon. More unemployment coming to Las Vegas and cities across the country.
