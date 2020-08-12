LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas entertainers paraded from hospital to hospital on Wednesday to show appreciation for health care workers.
The event was part of the Mask Up Nevada campaign, which advocates for mask wearing as an effective method to prevent spreading disease.
FOX5 spoke with Piff of the Strip show Piff the Magic Dragon.
“Right now in the entertainment industry, we’re just waiting. We’re waiting for it to get safer to come back and do shows,” he said. “We miss the audiences.”
The entertainers performed at Sunrise Hospital and several others in the Las Vegas Valley.
(1) comment
Lots of people are doing their jobs under added burdens now without cultivating the myth (or having it cultivated without their objection by cynics grubbing for low effort twitter points) that doing the job you signed up for and get paid to do is somehow heroic because it appears that it's been a little more difficult to do recently.
