LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beloved Las Vegas eatery Ricardo's is closing its doors after 40 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from the restaurant, the eatery is a "small business casualty of COVID-19."
"The staff, management, and owners of Ricardo's Mexican Restaurant are profoundly sad, frustrated and shocked to be announcing its upcoming closure, after 40 years," Ricardo's said in a statement.
Ricardo's says it will continue to operate until Gov. Sisolak gives the okay for restaurants in the state to reopen for dine in service. Until then, the eatery will continue serving meals for pick-ups and delivery services from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.
"We want to thank you, Las Vegas, for allowing us to be part of your traditions, special occasions, or just Friday nights, for all these 40 years. We loved making memories for and with you," Ricardo's closed the statement by saying.
