LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans of Bon Jovi will soon be able to watch the band perform in a concert that will be shown on a screen at the drive-in movie theater in Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the never-before-seen Bon Jovi drive-in concert will be shown on May 22 at 8:15 p.m. at the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-in, 4150 W. Carey Avenue.
Tickets for the event went on sale April 29 at bonjoviconcert.com.
“Bon Jovi is a global icon and we’re so happy
that the band will be launching our 2021 concert season!” said Walter Kinzie, CEO at Encore Drive-In Nights. “The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family. There are millions of fans who don’t usually attend live shows, whether it’s because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a completely new way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.