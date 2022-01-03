LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Doctors' offices and urgent care clinics are once again being bombarded by calls, appointments and walk-ins as patients seek to answer a common question:
Do I have a cold, or do I have the omicron variant?
Medical facilities have been able to offer patients a test as part of an exam as much of the public struggles to find an at-home test or a public site.
"We have seen tremendous uptick in the last couple of weeks. People calling in with the symptoms they are having, [asking], 'What do we do next?'" said Dr. Linda Johnson of P3 Medical Group and internist at the Whitney Ranch Clinic.
"Unfortunately, it's very difficult to tell [omicron and the cold] apart," Johnson said, though noting that fewer people have fevers, and some may have a cough or nasal congestion for longer.
Johnson advises everyone who has nasal congestion that lasts more than a couple days to get tested, and assume you have COVID-19 unless determined otherwise.
"It's important to isolate yourself as quick as you can, otherwise you will be part of helping spread it," she said. Johnson said a test result is crucial to assess risk to the vulnerable in the household or your workplace.
