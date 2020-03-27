LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Some valley doctors are seeing a spike in cancellations as people try to avoid leaving their homes. Doctors said even amid the coronavirus outbreak, some visits are vital.
Dr. Joseph Adashek is part of the happiest moment in a parent’s life.
“We cannot close our office, we have high risk pregnant women. We have to see our patients,” he said.
It’s the type of visits, he said can’t be done over the phone or in a video chat.
”The one thing about doctors and nurses is they've signed up for this,” he said. ”We knew when we were going into this profession we'd have to take care of people who are sick, contagious. We don't have the luxury to go into a room and say I’m not coming in here with someone who is sick.”
The staff at Desert Perinatal Associates is doing all it can, “all day long, everyday,” Dr. Adashek said. “Every chance they get, they're wiping everything down a patient could've touched, every waiting room, every exam room.”
”We do it in front of the patients as well so that they feel even more comfortable seeing that things are cleaned before and after,” sonography department manager Gale Comfort said.
Other new office rules include only one visitor per patient and no children allowed.
Rather than sit in the waiting room, patients are told to wait in their cars. Their doctor will text them when a room is ready.
It’s the new norm dozens in the office are adjusting to.
Comfort is 38 weeks pregnant herself. She hopes other moms-to-be will feel better when see her working in the office.
“I feel that it makes patients more comfortable as well, knowing there's a pregnant sonographer here,” she said. “It just makes them more comfortable like okay, she's still working, she's still taking care of her family and taking those normal precautions necessary.”
There’s little research about novel coronavirus and its effects on pregnant women or their unborn children.
Dr. Adashek does not believe pregnant women are at higher risk to get the virus. Though they should still be careful because if they do get sick, he said it could hit them harder.
Dr. Adashek said he’s also getting a lot of questions from pregnant women, asking if it’s okay to go to the hospital. Will that put mother and baby at risk for catching the virus? Dr. Adashek said not necessarily.
While hospitals are restricting visitors, all of the hospitals in the valley do allow one person in the room, during labor and delivery.
