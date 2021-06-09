LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Doctors want to educate parents that their teenagers are more protected than adults from COVID-19 once they get the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine was announced as 100% effective against the general COVID-19 strain in the 12 to 15-year-old age group.
That group of teenagers became eligible for the vaccine in mid-May, and teenagers are starting to get their second dose.
Though kids and teenagers are far less likely to develop severe illness from COVID-19, they can spread the virus and variants just as easily to adults. One in five cases now originate in children since restrictions weakened across America.
"There still are risks. There are kids that do get hospitalized," said Dr. Michael Levin, who leads pediatric and adult clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in the Las Vegas Valley.
Dr. Levin explained any side effects are normal with the second dose of the vaccine. Pfizer reported more teenagers in that age group had more occurrences of sore arms, fever, chills, fatigue and headaches.
Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen can be given to kids if they experience these side effects.
