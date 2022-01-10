LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hospitalizations have surged across Nevada to levels not seen since last year as thousands are infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19 daily.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Clark County reached 1,356 on Monday, and 1,517 across Nevada. The state has not reached those levels since early December 2020.
A University Medical Center spokesperson said its COVID-19 patient numbers increased from 45 on Dec. 10 to 141 on Jan. 10.
Dr. Angie Honsberg, division chief of UNLV Pulmonary Critical Care, manages patients at UMC's ICU. She said the vast majority of patients are not vaccinated, and are surprised by the severity of symptoms with the omicron variant.
"It behaves similar to delta in that people will have some symptoms initially and then get sicker. ... It can still cause a pretty severe illness. There are still people that are going to have severe infection with it," Honsberg said.
Honsberg said she is concerned that people may not seek early intervention with monoclonal antibodies, assuming the omicron variant causes less severe illness.
Doctors advise patients to get the vaccine as the best prevention against severe illness and hospitalization.
Give free tube of Ivermectin horse paste and a "do not resuscitate" form to the un-vaccinated and send them home.
