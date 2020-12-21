LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lot of Nevadans are concerned about getting COVID-19, to the point they may not be getting immediate help for stroke symptoms.
“We’re recognizing that patients are a little hesitant to come to the emergency departments because either they are afraid of possibly contracting COVID or just concerned that we’ve very busy,” said Dr. Christian Young.
Young is the EMS Medical Director for the Southern Nevada Health District EMS and Trauma System. He said a stroke is a time-sensitive emergency, but options for treatment are not as broad when people delay acting.
“We ideally have therapies that should be started within three hours of symptom onset. And that is the amount of time some patients will wait before they decided something’s wrong and call for help,” said Young.
Sometimes people wait much longer.
“I think the cases that we are seeing are patients that either hesitate or they may know something’s wrong but they think they’re just maybe tired, will go lay down, take a nap, maybe it will just go away. And then when they wake up the symptoms are worse and they just ignore the symptoms and come in sometimes even the next day,” said Young.
Unfortunately, Dr. Young said surveys have shown only one in five people can identify the symptoms of a stroke. He said a mnemonic is used to help people learn and remember stroke signs: B.E. F.A.S.T. B stands for balance or sudden dizziness; E stands for any changes in eyesight; F stands for facial changes, such as face drooping; A stands for arm weakness or any sudden weakness in the body; S stands for any change in speech that you or someone else notices; T stands for time to get care quickly when any of those symptoms occur.
Young said when it comes to health and a stroke, it’s okay to overreact and call 9-1-1 to be transported to the hospital.
He also reminded people who are concerned about catching COVID-19 that all emergency departments in the valley have COVID-19 protocols in place, which includes asking patients to wear masks when they come in.
He said all EMS crews and hospital staff wear masks, and many healthcare facilities are enforcing a “no visitor” policy to prevent COVID-19 from spreading while patients are emergency departments.
