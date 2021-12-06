LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More children across Nevada are getting their first pediatric vaccine dose, as doctors urge at least one shot of protection before Christmas and any other holiday gatherings.
According to the latest statistics from the COVID-19 Task Force, more than 24,000 of eligible children in Nevada between ages 5 and 11 have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine. That falls slightly below the national average at more than 10% of all eligible U.S. children in that age group.
Doctors remind parents that it takes two weeks for a COVID-19 vaccine to offer full protection in time for holiday parties.
"Many of us in the immunization world across the country knew this was going to be a slightly different rollout. Even with flu vaccine season, you don't necessarily see parents taking children to large mass events. Especially if they have a regular pediatrician, they want to talk about it with their pediatrician. In general, it can take a little longer to vaccinate someone under 11 years old," said Karissa Loper with the COVID-19 Task Force, who told FOX5 that some pediatricians in Nevada have started to receive smaller batches of doses.
"[We] want to make sure that parents are comfortable, they have all the information they need, that the children are comfortable and are ready to be vaccinated," Loper said.
In the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, organization Dream Big Nevada decided to hold a vaccination event for children at the Rafael Rivera community center, offering doses to the diverse Las Vegas community.
"We know there's been a lot of fear, a lot of politics, but we want to make sure these children are protected as best as they can with the vaccine," said Astrid Silva with the organization.
Organizers provided children with toys and candy.
"We want to make sure kids have the best experience," she said, and told FOX5 medical organizers were able to answer plenty of parents' questions.
