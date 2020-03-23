LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Distillery in Henderson had to close its doors following Gov. Sisolak's coronavirus containment directive last week.
Now, the owner is ramping up operations to make hand sanitizer available instead.
Katalin Racz is waiting for two ingredients: glycerin and hydrogen peroxide. Once the supplies arrive, she’ll use her non-consumable alcohol and mix in the added ingredients.
The process will take about two days to make bottled hand sanitizer ready for distribution.
"I can produce around 10-20,000 bottles," Racz said.
The process for making sanitizer is similar to producing alcoholic beverages.
"We heat up the water, we add the milled grain and then we ferment, Racz said."
With the added ingredients on backorder, Racz can produce a "pure liquid" solution ready to fight germs.
The first 5000 bottles have been bought by the City of Henderson for first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.