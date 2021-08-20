LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After partnering with Las Vegas-area marijuana dispensary Jardin to host a 'Joints for Jabs' vaccination event, Immunize Nevada is partnering up with The Source+ for a second event.
The incentive-based COVID-19 vaccination site will take place at the dispensary's flagship store at 2550 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 27 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available for customers 21 and older or 18 and older with a medical marijuana card.
According to a release, customers who get a vaccine at The Source+’s clinic will receive a pre-roll for a penny. The first 50 people to get vaccinated on site will also receive a $10 food voucher to use at the Fire Tacos food truck, which will be in attendance for the event.
