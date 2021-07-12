LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas-area marijuana dispensary is partnering with Immunize Nevada to incentivize the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary will host a one-day-only event called "Jabs for Joints" on July 16.
"The vaccination site is the first of its kind in the state of Nevada, and will include a variety of incentives geared towards urging shoppers to get vaccinated," the company stated in a news release. "Guests who get vaccinated on-site during this event will receive a pre-roll for a penny or a $5 gift card to be used during a future visit."
Jardin is offering doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The event will feature DJs, food trucks and guest speakers. No purchase is necessary to take part in the vaccine drive.
"If you haven't been vaccinated yet, come on down, get jabbed, get a (virtually) free joint, and be automatically entered into the Vax Nevada Days raffle drawing to win a million dollars. How can you lose?” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said in a statement.
Jardín's operators said they hope the incentive will reach those who have been reluctant to get vaccinated.
"By promoting the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are trying to do our part to help achieve a sense of normalcy in Las Vegas on the heels of the city’s reopening," said Adam Cohen, Founder and CEO of Jardín.
(1) comment
How many times can you go through the vaccination line? Asking for a friend.
