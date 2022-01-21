LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- Cannabis legally can't move between state lines, but it’s not the product itself at risk amid a global supply chain crunch.
“Obviously, through a cannabis company, there’s a lot of things that you need like exit bags and the childproof product,” said David Farris, vice president of sales and marketing with Planet 13.
The packaging is getting harder to come by since many of the plastics and materials used for containers and bags comes from overseas.
“Something that typically took us a month to get, actually ended up taking six to eight months,” explained John Erminio, the director of marketing for Thrive Cannabis.
While the supply chain issues are not affecting existing weed products, Farris said they’re causing problems for upcoming launches.
“The biggest impact is creating a new product, something you haven’t prepared for previously, so now, when it comes to launching a product, it just adds a little bit of time.”
Although shipping times have slowed down, packaging prices have increased, and Farris believes consumers will start to see the changes on price tags.
“I do think it will start to hit the consumers’ wallets because costs for businesses, like ourselves, are going through the roof,” he said.
Meanwhile, Erminio said he believes consumers will feel the real impacts later this year, when he predicts products like vapes and pipes will fall short.
“There’s a lot of shortages in glass. I think on the LED lights there’s some issues that could potentially be happening as well, so I think the next wave you’re probably going to see some issues from the production and grow facilities,” he explained.
