LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another well-known event in Las Vegas was canceled Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Las Vegas announced that the 2020 Las Vegas Days Rodeo, previously rescheduled for Oct. 8-10, was officially canceled for the year. The annual parade scheduled for May 9 was canceled earlier in the year.
The event was expected to take place at the Core Arena at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. City officials said there are plans in progess to hold the annual events in May 2021.
The National Finals Rodeo, which usually takes place at UNLV's Thomas and Mack Center, announced Wednesday that it would move to Arlington, Texas for its 2020 event.
Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, is a yearly event celebrating the Wild West and was created in 1935.
(2) comments
It's not the first time Helldorado has been cancelled. There was a 7 year span in the late 90s and early 2000s that it didn't run. Early festivals didn't even have the parade or rodeo.
Santa Claus will be cancelled this year too. Sorry, kids.
