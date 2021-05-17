LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Inside a hip-hop class at Millennium Dance Complex Monday night, about half of the dancers are maskless. It’s the first time in months that dancers can bust their moves without a mask on.
"We're just trying to provide the best and safest place for people to come and dance," owner of Millennium Dance Complex Las Vegas Chelsea McGriff said.
McGriff said she and her staff decided they felt comfortable dropping the mask requirement for vaccinated students, however they agreed they’d add it to the liability waiver. The waiver means if you choose not to wear a mask and get COVID-19, you can’t hold the dance studio responsible.
Mcgriff said there are new students every day, so always checking vaccine cards didn’t seem realistic.
“We just thought the simplicity of redoing our system and having them do a new liability waiver would be the most convenient for us, and that we’re letting people know we’re putting attention to the new mandate,” McGriff said.
Every student has to sign the waiver and indicate if they are vaccinated and will be dancing without a mask on.
However, dance instructors do have to prove they’re fully vaccinated if they wish to teach without a mask on. Instructor Jayd’n Harris said it will be a relief to teach without the mask on.
"When I teach I'm very energetic and loud and with the mask they couldn't understand what I was saying," Harris said.
The dance instructor will teach his first class maskless on Wednesday, but said wearing masks did help improve his breathing techniques on the dance floor.
Not everyone vaccinated at the dance studio decided to ditch the mask. Geralyn Ballelos was working up a sweat with a mask on Monday night.
"It makes me feel a little more comfortable wearing the mask. I know the vaccination isn't 110%. I'm very comfortable that I'm vaccinated, but I still want to make the people around me feel comfortable," Ballelos said.
Other businesses are trying different approaches to the new guidance, too. A local hair salon, The Hair Standard, posted on Instagram that they won't ask for a customer’s vaccination status, but are asking clients to give the shop a heads up if they feel more comfortable with their stylist wearing a mask.
Back at the Millennium Dance Complex, McGriff said seeing faces again has brought renewed energy.
"Part of dance is acting and showing joy, so when we see people smile it’s really nice," the owner said.
