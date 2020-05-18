LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owners of CrossFit Apollo who said they will defy Governor Sisolak's orders and reopen are not backing down.
They held a workout protest Monday outside of the gym.
"These are just regular people trying to stay healthy and do that through exercise and it’s a peaceful non-confrontational type protest," said co-owner Monica Cole.
Monica and her son Chad own CrossFit Apollo in the northwest part of the valley. Like most small businesses, they said they're struggling. Chad said they’ve lost at least $60,000 and are in debt to their landlord.
"We need people to realize that this is a reality that’s crushing families, crushing our family, and it’s tough," said Chad.
Nevada in under phase one of reopening, which doesn't allow gyms to reopen, but Monica and Chad plan to anyway.
"We believe we can both be cautious and prosperous. By opening our doors we can keep people safe and we can also keep our gym alive," said Chad.
They said their workout classes would be safer than the protest: each person will be confined to their own space in a marked square two feet apart, all equipment and floors will be cleaned between classes and kids won’t be allowed back yet.
Dozens of members and friends laced up to show their support Monday.
The workout was quick, only about four minutes, but it was meant to leave an impression.
"I’m a mom, five kids, home all the time. it’s a toll mentally to not get out very much and so, coming here talking to friends, working out really helped me with my mental health issues," said CrossFit Apollo member Elizabeth Mckenzie.
Mayor Pro-Tem Michele Fiore was there, too, "to make sure no one gets arrested."
"Do they risk going to jail because they’ve got to feed their kids?" said Fiore, the councilwoman for Ward 6 where the gym is.
Last week, Chad and Monica held a staff meeting to talk about reopening. They said police showed up.
“Two officers walked in and began to threaten us with our business license, with jail time," said Chad.
"I’ve been working diligently with our city to make sure that they can workout outside. I’ve been working with Metro as well, to make sure that our businesses are handled a little bit more delicately," said Fiore.
Chad and Monica said they are working with their attorney to figure out a reopening date this week.
"We are not afraid of the repercussions. But we want to make sure we have all of our ducks in a row," said Chad.
“We didn’t want this fight, we didn’t ask for it, it literally walked through our door," said Monica.
Monica and Chad said they plan to take legal action against Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Gov. Steve Sisolak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.