LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Christmas gatherings planned for the week ahead, demand for COVID-19 testing is skyrocketing in the valley, and availability of pharmacy appointments remains slim.
Meanwhile, the health district's UNLV mass testing site is shuttered for the week. Over-the-counter rapid tests can be hard to come by.
So what are your options if you're looking to get tested, and can you trust those private roadside pop-up sites?
You may have seen roadside banners promoting COVID-19 testing in what appears to be empty lots, tents, or even urgent care clinics. Is there a catch? Not at MDX Labs, says the roadside clinic's business partner Tony Paoli.
Paoli said they are authorized to conduct COVID-19 testing by a federally-run state agency called CLIA.
"We're a CLIA-certified, molecular diagnostic laboratory," said Paoli. "We have three functional COVID testing sites across the valley: one located here on sunset, the other is on Eastern and 215, and the other is on South Jones and Sahara."
His offering is unique in itself, he added. "MDX, we offer a proprietary collection method called quick-salve; it's a 60-second oral rinse solution, as opposed to the invasive nasal swab that nobody likes, zero out-of-pocket costs. It's insurance-based, and if you don't have insurance it's covered by the CARES act," said Paoli.
MDX Labs' three locations are open each day this week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The reason it is at no cost is because it's for "possible exposure only," said Paoli.
Currently they're not conducting tests people may need for international travel leaving Las Vegas, but he said they have plans to change that, come Jan. 3.
An urgent care clinic that does offer approved travel testing told us Monday that they are seeing skyrocketing demand: Revolution Health, a local lab, said they can produce PCR results in as fast as 30 minutes.
With foreign travel back up and running, many Vegas Visitors are being made to take COVID-19 tests locally before they fly back.
Still, tests at labs like this could be costing patients more, even if the results come quicker.
"So around the holidays, right now, especially Christmas -- people are walking in, calling me, frantic because they either haven't gotten their results back from CVS or Walgreens, or they're just looking in general to get that test so that they can get back home for Christmas," said Brittany Neilson, officer manager at Revolution Health. "The RT PCR for 30 minutes is $199. It is not covered by insurance or billed by insurance through our office but we can always give you a receipt so you can always submit that to insurance to see what they say."
Neilson added that they can even produce results from an antigen test in as fast as ten minutes, something she said has seen a lot of corporate interest.
She said they have their agency-approved CLIA license to conduct these tests, as well.
