LAS VEGAS (FOX) --Longtime couple Bill Chapman and Patricia Pihi are spending Thanksgiving together without friends or family due to their vulnerability to COVID-19.
Both depend on each other financially and if one or the other dies from COVID the one who survives could end up homeless.
“If she passes away or I pass away, the other one won’t be able to make what we are doing right now,” said Chapman.
2020 has been a difficult year for the couple both financially and medically.
“We’re so close to the economic bone. I doubt the other one would be able to afford rent alone,” said Chapman.
Chapman said the pair will spend Christmas in much the same way.
